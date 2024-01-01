Our Strategy

HOW CAN WE MAKE A DIFFERENCE?

Long term support goals, creating real change for the Tulsa homeless.

A home is a basic necessity, essential to a human’s well-being and only once this is met, can the person address other needs. Loss of family, home and community is catastrophic to community and often sends people down a path they are unable to get out of by themselves. Homelessness is a traumatic experience that forces individuals into constant survival mode. Thousands suffer daily, in Tulsa, from inadequate sleep, inadequate nutrition and lack of safety. The homeless population has a life expectancy, thirty years less than, the average American.

There is a solution, Eden Village shows us how. Eden Village does not want to simply provide ‘adequate housing’ for the chronically disabled homeless. We want to create and nurture a sense of community. That’s the key to improving the homeless problem in Tulsa. Relationships with other residents walking the same path, with caring staff, community volunteers and God.