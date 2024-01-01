Tulsa, OK
Join our vision in making Tulsa a city where #NoOneSleepsOutside
Become A Home Builder Partner
We are working to fund the build of 2 new tiny homes. Your donations will build square footage of each home.
We are seeking long- and short-term members of our team. We currently need help fundraising and educating Tulsa about the Eden Village model.
Once our community infrastructure is established, we’ll be taking applications to those who will benefit from our supported community.
Donate today to help us reach our goal to buy land, build our center and begin bringing in homes for our homeless friends to call home.
Eden Village of Tulsa is currently under construction and is a gated, tiny home community specially designed to provide permanent homes and a built-in support system for chronically homeless individuals. It sits on 17 acres, includes 63 tiny homes, a 4,000 sq. ft. community center, greenhouses and a small on-site farm for residents to care for.
Let’s be the resolve to Tulsa’s growing homeless population
Our Strategy
Long term support goals, creating real change for the Tulsa homeless.
A home is a basic necessity, essential to a human’s well-being and only once this is met, can the person address other needs. Loss of family, home and community is catastrophic to community and often sends people down a path they are unable to get out of by themselves. Homelessness is a traumatic experience that forces individuals into constant survival mode. Thousands suffer daily, in Tulsa, from inadequate sleep, inadequate nutrition and lack of safety. The homeless population has a life expectancy, thirty years less than, the average American.
There is a solution, Eden Village shows us how. Eden Village does not want to simply provide ‘adequate housing’ for the chronically disabled homeless. We want to create and nurture a sense of community. That’s the key to improving the homeless problem in Tulsa. Relationships with other residents walking the same path, with caring staff, community volunteers and God.
What Is Eden Village?
The proven model proves benefit to both city and humanity.
The first Eden Village was created in Springfield, MO. Due to its success, the inspiration to create a long-term solution to chronic homelessness has spread across the nation. Eden Village of Tulsa is basing its structure on the original village, with 63 homes, a community center. Landscaped park area and garden. Our management team is being trained and mentored alongside the team in Springfield, MO and other Eden Village communities, across the country, to ensure success here in Tulsa.
This model is unique in many ways. Springfield tested the concept, and along with helping other cities start their own communities, they are currently developing their third in a town much smaller than Tulsa. With demonstrated success, we can build more over the next few years, until no one in Tulsa sleeps outside.
Solving Homelessness With Dignified Living
Local homeless advocates count and track the chronically homeless through shelters, hospitals, and local police departments. Together, the Tulsa community, can address this focused challenge by housing them in tiny home communities.