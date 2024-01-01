When the KXOJ family comes together, something incredible happens. We’ve seen it at packed concerts and live broadcasts. But now, we have a chance to create something truly life-changing. This October let’s unite to build a tiny home at Eden Village—a home that could mean the difference between surviving and thriving for someone in Tulsa.

Picture the moment: handing someone the keys to a place they can finally call their own. A place where they can feel safe, where healing can begin, and hope is restored this December, just in time for Christmas. We won’t be swinging hammers or hanging drywall this time. Instead, we’ll be building with our hearts—giving a total of $50,000 in just 31 days.

Your generosity can build more than just a home. Together, we’re building dignity and futures at Eden Village! Let’s make Tulsa a city where no one sleeps outside.